Walmart · 1 hr ago
Turtle Wax Wet'n Black Tire Foam 18-oz. Spray
$2 $6
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • no wiping required
  • Model: T49R1
  • Published 1 hr ago
AgentX
Agree with Pete- this stuff is terrible. Just makes a mess. Tires look worse after. Wouldn't use it if it was free.
2 min ago
PeteRepeat
Complete waste of money. Bought 4 of them thinking would be of use. But there is no effect upon its application except stains on my garage. DO NOT BUY 'EM. Get turtle brand, it work much better.
19 min ago