Walmart · 37 mins ago
TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector
$7 $21
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • stainless steel
  • includes two 1.5" to 1.75" adapters, one 1.25" adapter for smaller drains, & one 2" adapter for larger drains
  • Model: TSULT1X95
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
