That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
Nova Home via Amazon offers the AquaDance High Pressure 6-Setting Handheld Shower Head for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of around $21 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we've seen – a buck under our previous best from two weeks ago and the lowest price now by around $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $13.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $11.99. Buy Now at Amazon
