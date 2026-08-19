MorningSave has the Travel Select Amsterdam Softside Expandable Carry-on Luggage with Rolling Wheels, pictured here, at $25, down from $80. That beats Amazon's and Walmart's price of $70. It's built from durable 1200D two-tone polyester, expands for up to 25% more packing space, and includes a TSA lock, telescopic handle, and in-line skate wheels for rolling through airports. It's available in several colors. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Made from 1200D two-tone polyester with PVC backing
- Expandable design adds up to 25% more packing space
- Two in-line skate wheels with a telescopic push-button handle
- Carry-on dimensions of 21"H x 13.5"W x 7.5"D and weighs 8 lb.
- 42-liter capacity with a TSA lock and fully lined interior
- Front add-a-bag strap and side shoe pockets
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Published 36 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Clip the coupon to drop the Samsonite Classic 2.0 RFID Crossbody Bag to $22.43. That's a $6 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
This Health-o-Meter Digital Glass Body Composition Weight Tracking Scale is $10 for a 2-pack at MorningSave. That's $5 each. It beats Amazon's current price of a single one for $11. Each scale tracks weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI, and stores results for up to 4 users on a tempered glass platform rated for 400 lbs. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Measures weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI
- Backlit digital display measuring 2.4" x 1.7"
- Tempered glass platform supports up to 400 lbs.
- Stores the last 6 weigh-ins for up to 4 users
- Readings in 0.2-lb. increments
- Includes 4 AAA batteries per scale
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
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