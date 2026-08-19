The PowerXL StirMax Automatic Stirring Multi-Cooker is now $49.99, down from $140, at MorningSave. At $49.99, it's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $98.04 and below its 90-day average of $83.23. The 7.5-qt. pot fits two 3-lb. whole chickens or up to 6 lb. of pork, and its automatic stirring paddle handles mixing without hands-on attention. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 7.5-qt. capacity, enough for two 3-lb. whole chickens or up to 6 lb. of pork
- Automatic paddle stirs and shreds food for hands-free cooking
- 9 pre-programmed settings including StirMax, BraiseMax, Slow Cook, and Rice
- Ceramic nonstick pot with a durable coating for easy food release
- Pot, lid, and paddle are dishwasher safe
- Touch control panel with push-button operation
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
At Amazon, get The Orginal HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker for $5.45. That's $5 less than the price you'd pay at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 15 cups of popped popcorn
- Collapses down to 2.2" for storage
- Made of heat-resistant silicone
- Dishwasher-safe, non-stick surface
- Includes a lid
- Measures 9.6" x 9.6" x 5.7"
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This Health-o-Meter Digital Glass Body Composition Weight Tracking Scale is $10 for a 2-pack at MorningSave. That's $5 each. It beats Amazon's current price of a single one for $11. Each scale tracks weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI, and stores results for up to 4 users on a tempered glass platform rated for 400 lbs. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Measures weight, body fat, hydration, and BMI
- Backlit digital display measuring 2.4" x 1.7"
- Tempered glass platform supports up to 400 lbs.
- Stores the last 6 weigh-ins for up to 4 users
- Readings in 0.2-lb. increments
- Includes 4 AAA batteries per scale
Today only, the Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta/Bread Dough Maker is $90, down from $370 at MorningSave. (It beats Amazon's current price of $149 and Amazon's all-time low price of $111.) It mixes, kneads, and extrudes up to a pound of fresh pasta in 20 minutes using one of six included shaping discs, and it can also knead bread dough. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Mixes, kneads, and extrudes up to 1 lb. of fresh pasta in 20 minutes
- Includes 6 discs for spaghetti, rigatoni, fusilli, small macaroni, fettuccine, and bucatini
- Also mixes and kneads up to 1 lb. of bread dough
- Push-button controls for auto/stop, knead, mix, and extrude functions
- Includes measuring cups, storage bag, and a cleaning brush with swiveling pin
- Measures 15.4" L x 5.75" W x 11.3" H and weighs 12.7 lb.
Sign In or Register