MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.

We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave