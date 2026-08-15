MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Portable enough to blend a shake right in the cup and take it with you, which suits anyone tired of dirtying a full-size blender for a single smoothie. MorningSave has it for $30, which is $40 (57%) off the $70 list price. Plus, bag free shipping with code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- 18oz blending vessel capacity
- USB-C rechargeable battery powered motor
- Stainless steel BlastBlade assembly
- Leak-proof sip lid with carrying handle
- BPA-free dishwasher safe components
MorningSave offers the Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator, marked down to $34.99. You'd pay $70 at Amazon. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Spans categories including tools, kitchen appliances, beauty, bags, and electronics
- Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator discounted to $34.99 from $100
- Cuisinart 7-Quart Cook Central 4-in-1 Multicooker discounted to $149.99 from $370
- Multiple 2-for-1 bundle deals on items like water bottles and earbuds
- Several items marked sold out, with remaining stock varying by product
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