Walmart offers the Tramontina Mesa Enameled Cast Iron 2-Piece Bread Oven in two colors for $19.99. That's a $40 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Reversible 2-in-1 design works as a Dutch oven base and baking pan lid
- Oven safe up to 400°F and compatible with gas and induction cooktops
- 4-quart capacity
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Home and Cook Sales is offering steep discounts on All-Clad cookware marked as factory seconds or with packaging damage, with savings reaching up to 75% off. A 16" outdoor pizza oven is listed at $400, down from $1,300, while individual pans and pots across the D3 Stainless, D3 Everyday, and Ceramic Nonstick lines start under $50. The sale also spans full cookware sets, bakeware, and kitchen tools, plus deals from sister brands Rowenta, T-fal, and Krups. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Includes stainless, nonstick, and ceramic nonstick cookware
- Items sold as factory seconds or with packaging damage
- Cookware sets, fry pans, saucepans, stockpots, and roasters included
- Prices range from about $8 to $800
- Sister brands Rowenta, T-fal, and Krups also featured
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
This Victoria cast iron tawa is $23.99, down from its $39.99 list price, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It's preseasoned with flaxseed oil rather than chemical nonstick coatings and can handle temperatures up to 1,000°F on a grill, campfire, or pizza oven. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" flat cast iron cooking surface
- Preseasoned with non-GMO, kosher-certified flaxseed oil
- Made without PTFE, PFAS, or other chemical coatings
- Loop handle for stability
- Weighs 5.5 lb.
- Safe for use up to 1,000°F on stovetops, grills, or campfires
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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