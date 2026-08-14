At Amazon, get this 7" Nonstick Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pan. It's built with a tri-ply stainless steel and aluminum core body and a ceramic honeycomb nonstick coating that's free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. The pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on gas, electric, and induction stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon