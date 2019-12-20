Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Tracfone ZTE ZFive C Prepaid Smartphone w/ 1 Year of Service
$40 $170
free shipping

That's $130 less than what you'd pay for the phone and 1-year service bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It will not arrive in time for Christmas
Features
  • Qualcomm MSM8909 1.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.0" HD screen
  • 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 2-megapixel front camera
  • Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • 1-year service includes 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts and 1.5GB data
  • Model: Z558
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
