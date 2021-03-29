New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Tracfone LG Solo 16GB Android Smartphone + 1 Year of Service w/ 1,500 Minutes/1,500 Text/1,500MB
$60
free shipping

You'd pay the same price without the plan at Target. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
  • In several colors (Ombre Marble pictured).
Features
  • 1.8 GHz octa-core processor
  • 5.7" HD display
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 3,000 mAh non-removable battery
  • 8.0 MP rear camera
  • 5MP Front-facing camera with front flash light
  • Android OS
  • includes 1-year of service with 1,500 minutes, 1,500 text, and 1,500MB of data, case, and car charger
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
