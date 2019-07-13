For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
- purports to break down grease, fats, oils, soap scum, and food to keep drains clean
- non-toxic
- can be used in plastic or metal pipes
- ergonomically shaped handle
- extra-tough fibers
Update: It's now $10.12 in-cart. Buy Now
- includes free Septic Saver app download with monthly reminders
- 6 water-soluble pods
- digests grease, fats, oils, paper, and organic matter
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members discounts on a selection of health and personal care items. Free Prime shipping applies. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, compression socks, bath tissue, fitness trackers, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Washcloth 12-Pack in Black for $4.79 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we've seen for these. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- compatible with a variety of dishwasher safe replacement heads
- submersible
- non-slip handle
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: BHPC130
Macy's offers the Shark Steam Mop for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $6 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- removable water tank
- Model: S1000
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
Sign In or Register