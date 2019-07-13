New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid
$69
pickup at Walmart

For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
  • designed for indoor or outdoor use
  • Model: 25564-W2BLK
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register