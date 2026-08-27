Woot's Tools Clearance Corner spans a mix of automotive parts, hitches, outdoor lighting, and shop equipment rather than one focused category, with discounts running as steep as 66% off select items like the Kraft Tool gauge rake. The sale mixes everyday fixes, such as a Bosch disc brake rotor for $38.49, with bigger-ticket gear like the Chemical Guys orbital polisher at $473.58 or the Enerpac hydraulic press clamp at $464.51. With free shipping for Prime members, it's worth digging through if a home or garage project has been sitting on the to-do list. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company