Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Thrustmaster T.Racing Scuderia Ferrari Edition Headset
$50 $100
free shipping

Most stores charge twice this price for this headset, which is compatible with PC, Mac, consoles, and any device with a classic 3.5mm headphones input. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 50mm drivers
  • detachable unidirectional microphone
  • in-line remote
  • Model: 4060105
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories B&H Photo Video Thrustmaster
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register