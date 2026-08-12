At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Corelle Vitrelle 18-Piece Dinnerware Set for $45. That's $35 less than the price Target charges. The plates and bowls use a triple-layer glass designed to resist chips and cracks, and the set is safe for both microwave and oven use up to 350°F. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $12 off list price on athe Stanley Stay-Hot Camp Mug 24 from Amazon. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 oz capacity
- 18/8 stainless steel
- Double-wall vacuum insulation
- Secure press-fit lid
- BPA-free design
Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This Hasense soup bowl set is $15.74, down from $34.99. That's a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. capacity per bowl
- Oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe
Macy's Dining & Entertaining Sale covers dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and table linens from brands like Lenox, Noritake, Villeroy & Boch, and Waterford. We've pictured the Noritake Colorwave Coupe 16 Pc. Dinnerware Set for $128 ($192 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Dinnerware sets in various service sizes
- Flatware sets for 4, 8, or 12 place settings
- Glassware and barware including highball and wine glasses
- Table linens such as tablecloths and napkins
- Serveware including bowls and pitchers
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
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