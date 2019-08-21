Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Think Tank Photo Spectral 8 Camera Shoulder Bag in Black for $39.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers its Neewer DSLR Camera Bag for $30.99. Coupon code "BAGDN819" drops the price to $18.59. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black or White Silver for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $220 under our September mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $250.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
