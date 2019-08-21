New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Think Tank Photo Spectral 8 Camera Shoulder Bag
$40 $100
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Think Tank Photo Spectral 8 Camera Shoulder Bag in Black for $39.75 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now

Features
  • holds a DSLR, up to three lenses, and flash
  • padded sleeve for tablet up to 8"
  • dual side slip-in pockets
  • Model: 710692
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Bags B&H Photo Video Think Tank
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register