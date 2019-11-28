Open Offer in New Tab
The Singing Machine Glow Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
$39 $69
$30 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available online now, but will also be available for this price in-store from 6 pm today
Features
  • streams audio from any Bluetooth device
  • works with any music or karaoke app
  • plays MP3+Gs and CD+Gs
  • Model: SML2200
