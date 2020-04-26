Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
The Singing Machine Glow Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
$30 $69
free shipping w/ $35

Missing your favorite bar's karaoke night? Hold your own with this nifty device, now $9 under our Black Friday mention, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order to over $35 to avoid the $5.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • streams audio from any Bluetooth device
  • works with any music or karaoke app
  • plays MP3+Gs and CD+Gs
  • Model: SML2200
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart The Singing Machine
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register