Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Coursera · 1 hr ago
The Science of Well-Being Course via Yale University
free

Yale University via Coursera offers this free course where "you will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase your own happiness and build more productive habits". Shop Now at Coursera

Tips
  • Suggested time input is 3 hours per week.
  • 100% online.
  • Flexible deadlines.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Education Coursera
Freebies
Leave a comment!

or Register