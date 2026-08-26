This 4K steelbook edition of The Rocky Horror Picture Show is $2 off the regular $40 price at Best Buy. The two-disc set includes a Dolby Atmos soundtrack along with bonus features like audio commentary, deleted scenes, and a music video. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format in a collectible steelbook case
- Two-disc set including bonus features
- English Dolby Atmos soundtrack
- Subtitles available in English (SDH), French, and Spanish
- Includes audio commentary, deleted scenes, and a music video
- Rated R
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Barnes & Noble is taking 50% off select Indicator Films titles on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, with over 100 items included. The cut films from directors like Jean Rollin and Bertrand Blier span horror, drama, mystery, and fantasy genres. The sale runs through October 4, 2026. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
This Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is $109.99, down from a comparable value of $158.76. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes all 6 films in the Middle-Earth saga
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format
- PG-13 rating
- Studio: Warner Home Video
Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
GRUV's Sizzling Summer Savings event discounts dozens of Blu-ray TV season box sets, with titles like Rick and Morty: Season 6 at $7.99 and Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth Season at $11.49. The sale spans a wide range of series, from The Sandman to Westworld to The Expanse. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- TV series box sets on Blu-ray
- Includes complete season and multi-season collections
- Titles include Doom Patrol, The Sandman, and Rick and Morty
- Prices range from $7.99 to $11.49
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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