This The North Face Antora Jacket is $78, down from $130. Star Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Waterproof, breathable, and windproof design
- DryVent 2L shell for waterproof, breathable performance
- PFC-free water-repellent finish
- Three-piece hooded construction with adjustable cord lock
- Full-length zippered front closure with stormflap and hook-and-loop closure
- Two zippered front hand pockets
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Men's Ski Jacket for $20. It's a great deal for a men's winter jacket. It's built with a waterproof, windproof shell and an adjustable hood, making it suited for cold-weather wear. Buy Now at Amazon
At Woot, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get this Amazon Essentials Men's Longline Topcoat for $13. It's a great deal for a men's topcoat. (New customers can use the same code to get it for $11.) Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Brooks Men's Revel 8 Running Sneakers in Black for $50. You'd pay $35 more elsewhere. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Engineered mesh upper for lightweight structure and breathability
- Lace-up closure for a secure, snug fit
- Cushioned midsole for underfoot comfort
- Rubber outsole for durable, long-lasting grip
- Textile and synthetic upper construction
- Imported
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