lululemon's We Made Too Much event covers bags across totes, crossbody styles, belt bags, and duffles, with prices starting at $19 for a keychain or pouch. The Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L is $74, down from $148, and the Triple Compartment Tote Bag 18L runs $129, down from $168. The range spans small accessories like card pouches up to larger duffle and gym bags. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon