lululemon's We Made Too Much event covers bags across totes, crossbody styles, belt bags, and duffles, with prices starting at $19 for a keychain or pouch. The Quilty Pleasures Tote Bag Medium 12L is $74, down from $148, and the Triple Compartment Tote Bag 18L runs $129, down from $168. The range spans small accessories like card pouches up to larger duffle and gym bags. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
- Racket Bag 19L available
- Ruched Tote Bag 24L Terry available
- 3-in-1 Gym Duffle Bag 30L available
- Everywhere Sling Bag Small 2L available
- Clippable Card Pouch available
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Expires 8/26/2026
Published 27 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Amazon offers the Carhartt Crossbody Zip Bag in Black or Carhartt Brown for $19.79. Most merchants charge $33. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At adidas, promo code "DN15" brings this adidas Cross Body Bag down to $28. This is a $10 drop from its original price. It has a saddle bag shape with a prominent buckle and reflective accents, plus an adjustable strap and zippered closure for securing items. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Saddle bag silhouette with a prominent buckle detail
- Reflective accents for added visibility
- Adjustable shoulder strap for a customizable fit
- Secure zipper closure
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Click "Shop Like New" to be taken to the lululemon Like New resale shop, that is offering gently used gear at significant savings off original retail prices during their back-to-school sale, and an extra 15% off no minimum purchase via promo code "EXTRACREDIT". This is a really rare offer for lululemon Like New, and you'll find some great deals on active and casual wear here after the coupon code. We've pictured the Men's Split Shift Running Shoe for $71 after the coupon code ($87 off). Free shipping applies on orders over $125, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at lululemon
lululemon's We Made Too Much specials cover a wide range of men's shorts with discounts of up to 67%, from running and training styles like the Pace Breaker and Fast and Free to golf shorts and swim trunks. Prices start at $29 for the Commission Classic-Fit Short 9" Warpstreme, marked down from its regular $88 price. Shipping is free for all orders. Shop Now at lululemon
If you're a size 0, you can get these lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts at a steal. They're just $9 in the pictured Allspice color, and they'll ship for free. They won't last much longer as stock in other sizes have sold out super quickly. The shorts are made with the brand's buttery-soft Nulu fabric. Note that this item is final sale. Buy Now at lululemon
- High-rise fit
- 6" inseam length
- Made with buttery-soft Nulu fabric
- Designed for yoga and low-impact movement
- Final sale item
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