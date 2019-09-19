New
eBay · 1 hr ago
The House of Marley No Bounds Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$30 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Amazon matches this price
Features
  • Up to 10-hours playtime on a single charge
  • Buoyant
  • Water and dust-proof
  • Built-in mic and aux-in
  • Model: EM-JA015-SB
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Private Label Brands
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register