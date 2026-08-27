Temu's Anniversary Sale is live and features savings on everything from clothing to tools, mattresses, toys, and more. Every order shipped from Temu comes with free shipping and free returns within 90 days. Buy Now at Temu
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library mails a free book every month to enrolled children from birth until they begin school. The program runs in participating communities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Republic of Ireland, funded jointly by Dolly Parton and local partners. Parents can check the website to see if their area participates before registering. Shop Now at Imagination Library
Tractor Supply's Labor Day Sale page covers a wide mix of categories, from gun safes and power tools to lawn mowers, pet food, and work boots. Highlights include a Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe at $399.99, down from $649.99, and a Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" riding lawn mower at $2,399.99. Smaller everyday items like dog treats and chicken feed are also discounted, making the sale useful whether you're shopping for big-ticket farm equipment or routine pet supplies. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Spans categories like tools, pet supplies, fencing, lawn & garden, and clothing
- Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe marked down to $399.99
- Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" gas riding lawn mower at $2,399.99
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack at $199
- Discounts on dog and chicken treats, work pants, and outdoor furniture
Temu's Lightning Deals section covers a wide mix of categories, from a mattress topper at $9 to a car dash cam at $26. Many items are priced under $3, including things like phone cables, tape measures, and flashlights. We've pictured the Men's T-Shirt 10-Pack for $7.96 ($63 off). Several listings are marked as limited-time or set to expire within a few days, so pricing can change quickly. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Deals span home goods, electronics, tools, apparel, and personal care items
- Items include mattress toppers, dash cams, garage lights, and jigsaw puzzles
- Most listed items are priced under $10
- Discounts range from around 9% off to 91% off original prices
- Deals are marked as limited-time or lasting only a few days
Temu's Clearance Deals page spans a wide mix of categories, from garage shelving and lawn equipment to phone cables and workout gear. A 5-tier heavy duty metal shelving unit rated for 2000 lbs. is marked down to $36.95 (pictured, $15 off), and a cordless electric lawnmower drops to $20.47. Prices across the page range from a couple of dollars for small accessories up to around $37 for larger items like shelving units and storage racks. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Covers categories such as home & kitchen, tools & home improvement, electronics, and apparel
- 5-tier metal garage shelving units with up to 2000-lb. capacity
- Cordless electric lawnmower with lithium batteries and 3 blade types
- Fast-charging USB to Type-C cable compatible with iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Samsung devices
- 53-piece impact socket set with SAE and metric sizes
- 500-lb. capacity folding step ladder with anti-slip treads
Scroll through the categories to find Smart Home deals at Temu, including lighting, remotes, smart watches, keyless entries, and more. We've pictured the 2.4-Gallon Touchless Motion Sensor Trash Can for $13.28 ($66 off). Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Lightning deals across storage racks, dash cams, and electric toothbrushes
- Clearance deals on garage shelving, lawn tools, and kitchen gadgets
- Smart home items including security cameras, night lights, and smart watches
- Buy now, pay later options through Afterpay, Klarna, Affirm, or PayPal
- Free shipping on items shipped from Temu, with free returns within 90 days
Scroll through and find the "Toys & Games" category to find deals on puzzles, RC cars, building sets, models, and more. We've pictured the 1:36 Alloy Pickup Truck Model for $3.28 ($9 off). Free shipping is available on eligible orders, with free returns up to 90 days and a price adjustment window of 30 days. Shop Now at Temu
- Includes lightning deals and clearance deals across categories
- Home organization items such as metal storage shelving units
- Electronics including sonic toothbrushes and dash cams
- Toys, puzzles, and games with bulk unit pricing
- Free shipping on items shipped from Temu
- Free returns within 90 days
Sign In or Register