Dolly Parton's Imagination Library mails a free book every month to enrolled children from birth until they begin school. The program runs in participating communities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Republic of Ireland, funded jointly by Dolly Parton and local partners. Parents can check the website to see if their area participates before registering. Shop Now at Imagination Library
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Woot's Debut Deals sale spans a wide mix of categories, from home appliances like dehumidifiers and humidifiers to pet gear, kids' toys, and electronics. Prices range from under $10 for small accessories to nearly $300 for items like the COCOFISH Shark Bounce House, with many items marked over 50% off their reference price. The sale covers dozens of products across home, outdoor, and personal care categories rather than focusing on a single type of item. This deal ends August 31 at 1 am ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Home and kitchen items including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums
- Electronics such as headphones, projectors, and smart watches
- Outdoor and garden gear including hoses, solar lights, and pool cleaners
- Kids' toys and games like race track sets and magnetic blocks
- Pet products including dog car seats, clippers, and heated cat houses
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Tractor Supply's Labor Day Sale page covers a wide mix of categories, from gun safes and power tools to lawn mowers, pet food, and work boots. Highlights include a Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe at $399.99, down from $649.99, and a Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" riding lawn mower at $2,399.99. Smaller everyday items like dog treats and chicken feed are also discounted, making the sale useful whether you're shopping for big-ticket farm equipment or routine pet supplies. Deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Spans categories like tools, pet supplies, fencing, lawn & garden, and clothing
- Cannon 24-Gun fire-resistant safe marked down to $399.99
- Cub Cadet Enduro Series 46" gas riding lawn mower at $2,399.99
- DEWALT 20V/60V 6.0 Ah FlexVolt battery 2-pack at $199
- Discounts on dog and chicken treats, work pants, and outdoor furniture
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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