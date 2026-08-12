Temu's Lightning Deals section covers a wide mix of categories, from a mattress topper at $9 to a car dash cam at $26. Many items are priced under $3, including things like phone cables, tape measures, and flashlights. We've pictured the Men's T-Shirt 10-Pack for $7.96 ($63 off). Several listings are marked as limited-time or set to expire within a few days, so pricing can change quickly. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu