Scroll through and find the "Toys & Games" category to find deals on puzzles, RC cars, building sets, models, and more. We've pictured the 1:36 Alloy Pickup Truck Model for $3.28 ($9 off). Free shipping is available on eligible orders, with free returns up to 90 days and a price adjustment window of 30 days. Shop Now at Temu
- Includes lightning deals and clearance deals across categories
- Home organization items such as metal storage shelving units
- Electronics including sonic toothbrushes and dash cams
- Toys, puzzles, and games with bulk unit pricing
- Free shipping on items shipped from Temu
- Free returns within 90 days
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Published 2 min ago
Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale covers a wide range of gaming gear, from Nintendo Switch titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD to racing wheels from Thrustmaster and Fanatec. Controllers, headsets, and keyboards from brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech are also discounted. Some items, like the Neat Bumblebee II USB Microphone, are marked down to $15 from $100. This deal ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
Temu's Lightning Deals section covers a wide mix of categories, from a mattress topper at $9 to a car dash cam at $26. Many items are priced under $3, including things like phone cables, tape measures, and flashlights. We've pictured the Men's T-Shirt 10-Pack for $7.96 ($63 off). Several listings are marked as limited-time or set to expire within a few days, so pricing can change quickly. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Deals span home goods, electronics, tools, apparel, and personal care items
- Items include mattress toppers, dash cams, garage lights, and jigsaw puzzles
- Most listed items are priced under $10
- Discounts range from around 9% off to 91% off original prices
- Deals are marked as limited-time or lasting only a few days
Temu's Clearance Deals span tools, garden gear, home organization, and personal care items at steep markdowns. We've pictured the Vintage-Style American Muscle Car Neon Sign for $1.74. Free shipping is available on some orders, with free returns for up to 90 days and a 30-day price adjustment policy. Shop Now at Temu
- Spans categories including tools, home improvement, garden supplies, and health items
- Auto and bicycle repair tool sets included in the markdowns
- Home organization and storage items such as garage shelving and cable clips
- Personal care items like nail clippers, insoles, and foot massagers
Temu's current deals span tools, home organization, patio furniture, and everyday fashion, with steep markdowns throughout. A portable tire inflator drops to $15.93 from $146.03, and a 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack falls to $34.95 from $182.28. Also in the mix is a zero gravity patio recliner at $39.80, marked as its lowest price in 30 days, and a 20V cordless impact drill kit at $17.67, listed as its lowest price ever. Shop Now at Temu
- Portable tire inflator with digital pressure gauge and LED light
- 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack with 400-lb. per-shelf capacity
- Countertop ice maker producing 29 lb. of ice per day
- 5-tier heavy-duty metal shelving unit rated for 2,000 lb.
- Cordless impact drill kit with rechargeable battery and LED light
- Zero gravity foldable patio recliner with cup holder tray
Temu's Clearance Deals page spans a wide mix of categories, from garage shelving and lawn equipment to phone cables and workout gear. A 5-tier heavy duty metal shelving unit rated for 2000 lbs. is marked down to $36.95 (pictured, $15 off), and a cordless electric lawnmower drops to $20.47. Prices across the page range from a couple of dollars for small accessories up to around $37 for larger items like shelving units and storage racks. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Covers categories such as home & kitchen, tools & home improvement, electronics, and apparel
- 5-tier metal garage shelving units with up to 2000-lb. capacity
- Cordless electric lawnmower with lithium batteries and 3 blade types
- Fast-charging USB to Type-C cable compatible with iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Samsung devices
- 53-piece impact socket set with SAE and metric sizes
- 500-lb. capacity folding step ladder with anti-slip treads
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