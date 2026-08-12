Scroll through the categories to find Smart Home deals at Temu, including lighting, remotes, smart watches, keyless entries, and more. We've pictured the 2.4-Gallon Touchless Motion Sensor Trash Can for $13.28 ($66 off). Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Lightning deals across storage racks, dash cams, and electric toothbrushes
- Clearance deals on garage shelving, lawn tools, and kitchen gadgets
- Smart home items including security cameras, night lights, and smart watches
- Buy now, pay later options through Afterpay, Klarna, Affirm, or PayPal
- Free shipping on items shipped from Temu, with free returns within 90 days
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At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Temu's Lightning Deals section covers a wide mix of categories, from a mattress topper at $9 to a car dash cam at $26. Many items are priced under $3, including things like phone cables, tape measures, and flashlights. We've pictured the Men's T-Shirt 10-Pack for $7.96 ($63 off). Several listings are marked as limited-time or set to expire within a few days, so pricing can change quickly. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Deals span home goods, electronics, tools, apparel, and personal care items
- Items include mattress toppers, dash cams, garage lights, and jigsaw puzzles
- Most listed items are priced under $10
- Discounts range from around 9% off to 91% off original prices
- Deals are marked as limited-time or lasting only a few days
Temu's Clearance Deals span tools, garden gear, home organization, and personal care items at steep markdowns. We've pictured the Vintage-Style American Muscle Car Neon Sign for $1.74. Free shipping is available on some orders, with free returns for up to 90 days and a 30-day price adjustment policy. Shop Now at Temu
- Spans categories including tools, home improvement, garden supplies, and health items
- Auto and bicycle repair tool sets included in the markdowns
- Home organization and storage items such as garage shelving and cable clips
- Personal care items like nail clippers, insoles, and foot massagers
Temu's current deals span tools, home organization, patio furniture, and everyday fashion, with steep markdowns throughout. A portable tire inflator drops to $15.93 from $146.03, and a 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack falls to $34.95 from $182.28. Also in the mix is a zero gravity patio recliner at $39.80, marked as its lowest price in 30 days, and a 20V cordless impact drill kit at $17.67, listed as its lowest price ever. Shop Now at Temu
- Portable tire inflator with digital pressure gauge and LED light
- 72" heavy-duty metal storage rack with 400-lb. per-shelf capacity
- Countertop ice maker producing 29 lb. of ice per day
- 5-tier heavy-duty metal shelving unit rated for 2,000 lb.
- Cordless impact drill kit with rechargeable battery and LED light
- Zero gravity foldable patio recliner with cup holder tray
Temu's Clearance Deals page spans a wide mix of categories, from garage shelving and lawn equipment to phone cables and workout gear. A 5-tier heavy duty metal shelving unit rated for 2000 lbs. is marked down to $36.95 (pictured, $15 off), and a cordless electric lawnmower drops to $20.47. Prices across the page range from a couple of dollars for small accessories up to around $37 for larger items like shelving units and storage racks. Shipping costs vary, though many items ship free or qualify for free shipping on select orders over $30. Shop Now at Temu
- Covers categories such as home & kitchen, tools & home improvement, electronics, and apparel
- 5-tier metal garage shelving units with up to 2000-lb. capacity
- Cordless electric lawnmower with lithium batteries and 3 blade types
- Fast-charging USB to Type-C cable compatible with iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Samsung devices
- 53-piece impact socket set with SAE and metric sizes
- 500-lb. capacity folding step ladder with anti-slip treads
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