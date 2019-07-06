New
$77 $99
free shipping
Adorama offers the Tascam 2-Channel Portable Digital Recorder for $76.76 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
Features
- supports WAV and MP3
- bitrates up to 24-bit/96kHz
- fixed cardioid condenser microphones in an XY pattern
- remote file transfer and streaming over WiFi
- Android and iOS control apps
- Model: DR-22WL
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mugig Condenser Microphone
$16 $40
free shipping
Mugig via Amazon offers the Mugig Condenser Microphone for $39.99. Coupon code "A5ZMOJRB" drops the price to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- pop filter
- shock mount
- 3.5mm XLR cable
- scissor arm stand
- Model: M-1
Adorama · 1 mo ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Adorama · 1 wk ago
HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones
$269 $699
free shipping
Adorama offers the HiFiMan HE5se Planar Magnetic Headphones for $269 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $231). Buy Now
Features
- 41-ohm impedance
- frequency response of 20Hz to 35kHz
- Model: HE5se
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$449 $625
free shipping
Adorama offers the Fender Standard Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Brown Sunburst for $449 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $151. Buy Now
Features
- maple neck with C profile
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge
- pau ferro fingerboard
