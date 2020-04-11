Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 44 mins ago
TaoTronics 6-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker
$56 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Get this price via coupon code "DNTAO".
Features
  • LED display
  • 40-50 Kpa (low pressure) and 70-80 Kpa (high pressure)
  • Includes meal spoon and soup spoon
  • Model: TT-EE006
  • Code "DNTAO"
  • Expires 4/11/2020
