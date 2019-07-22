New
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini
3 for $38 $69
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now

Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app
  • Model: HS105
