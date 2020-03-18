Open Offer in New Tab
TP-Link Archer C8 Dual 802.11ac WiFi Router
$40 $90
free shipping

That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • three detachable antennas
  • USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports
  • four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports
  • Model: ARCHER C8
