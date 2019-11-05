New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 75" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$700 $1,300
free shipping

It's $100 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $200.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Best Buy offer it for the same price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB and three HDMI inputs
  • Model: 75S425
