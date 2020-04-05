Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$428 $498
free shipping

It's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR with Dolby Vision
  • Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
  • 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Model: 65S421
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
LED 65" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 4/5
