Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 49.5" 4K 2160p Roku Smart LED TV
$248 $480
free shipping

That's $231 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 49.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI; USB
  • Model: 50S421
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
