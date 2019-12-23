Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$298 $368
free shipping

That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores may have same-day pickup available.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • dual-band WiFi & Ethernet
  • Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S421
1 comment
sparky_in_the_midwest
I recently bought one of these and am fully satisfied with the great picture and quality sound. Several review articles point out the value of this Roku TV by TCL.
23 min ago