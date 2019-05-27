Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $5.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32S321