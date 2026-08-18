Target has a wide range of T-Fal Simply Cook cookware on sale. The sale covers fry pans, sauce pans, stock pots, Dutch ovens, and multi-piece sets in both nonstick and stainless steel finishes. We've pictured the T-Fal Simply Cook 10.5" Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid for $17.49 ($8 off). Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. This deal ends August 23 at 2:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Target
- Nonstick and stainless steel fry pans, sauce pans, and stock pots
- Cookware sets ranging from 2-piece to 20-piece
- Includes Dutch ovens, woks, griddles, and a pressure cooker
- Sizes span from 8" fry pans to 8.5-qt. stock pots
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 23 min ago
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
This Victoria cast iron tawa is $23.99, down from its $39.99 list price, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It's preseasoned with flaxseed oil rather than chemical nonstick coatings and can handle temperatures up to 1,000°F on a grill, campfire, or pizza oven. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" flat cast iron cooking surface
- Preseasoned with non-GMO, kosher-certified flaxseed oil
- Made without PTFE, PFAS, or other chemical coatings
- Loop handle for stability
- Weighs 5.5 lb.
- Safe for use up to 1,000°F on stovetops, grills, or campfires
This Host Freeze beer glass set is $17.99 for an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double-walled plastic filled with cooling gel
- Freeze for two hours to chill drinks
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
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