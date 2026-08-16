This Host Freeze beer glass set is $17.99 for an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double-walled plastic filled with cooling gel
- Freeze for two hours to chill drinks
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This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
This Victoria cast iron tawa is $23.99, down from its $39.99 list price, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It's preseasoned with flaxseed oil rather than chemical nonstick coatings and can handle temperatures up to 1,000°F on a grill, campfire, or pizza oven. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" flat cast iron cooking surface
- Preseasoned with non-GMO, kosher-certified flaxseed oil
- Made without PTFE, PFAS, or other chemical coatings
- Loop handle for stability
- Weighs 5.5 lb.
- Safe for use up to 1,000°F on stovetops, grills, or campfires
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
This Carote 5-quart stock pot has dropped to half its original price of $40 and is now selling for just $20 at Walmart. It has a tri-ply build with a stainless steel interior, aluminum core, and magnetic stainless steel exterior, making it compatible with induction, gas, electric, and ceramic cooktops. A clear glass lid lets you monitor food as it cooks. Shipping is free over $35, or you can choose pickup for free at lots of locations. Buy Now at Walmart
- 5-qt. capacity
- Tri-ply construction with 304 stainless steel interior and aluminum core
- 430 magnetic stainless steel exterior for induction compatibility
- Mirror-polished body with gold-tone riveted handles
- Clear glass lid for monitoring food while cooking
- Oven-safe and compatible with gas, electric, ceramic, and induction cooktops
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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