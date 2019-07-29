- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Amazon offers the T-Fal 12-Quart Nonstick Stockpot for $15.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the T-Fal 14" Nonstick Jumbo Wok for $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $2 less last week. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.95. Clip the 52 cent coupon on the page to cut it to $12.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $3, although most major retailers charge $30 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Stone & Beam Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 12 in Royal Trim for $22.81 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Newegg offers The Niwa One Standard Indoor Smart Garden for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
