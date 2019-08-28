Personalize your DealNews Experience
Szul offers this 1-Total Carat Weight Round Diamond Solitaire Braided Twist Ring in 14K White Gold for $1,049 with free shipping. That's $2,950 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Szul offers these 1-Total Carat Weight Oval Diamond Hoop Earrings in 14K White Gold for $444 with free shipping. That's $1,035 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Silpada via eBay offers its Silpada "Drops of the Ocean" Natural Howlite 3-Strand 18" Necklace for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our December mention and $59 less than buying from Silpada direct. Buy Now
Voroco US via Amazon offers its Voroco Stud Earrings in several styles (Sloth pictured) for $11.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "IGTD3TGZ" to drop that to $6.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
