Newegg · 28 mins ago
Synology 8-Bay NAS DiskStation
$760 $950
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Apply code "BLACKFR42" to get this discount.
Features
  • includes Intel Atom C3538 quad-core 2.1GHz processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • diskless
  • 4 Gigabit LAN ports
  • Model: DS1819+
Details
Comments
  • Code "BLACKFR42"
