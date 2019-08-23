New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Sylvania Lightify LED Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit
$7 $21
free shipping

VM Innovations via eBay offers the Sylvania Lightify LED Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • dimmable 60-watt bulb
  • 2700K color temperature
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • compatible with Lightify Gateway, SmartThings, Wink or Amazon Echo Plus hubs (must have ZigBee protocol)
  • Model: SYL-71932
