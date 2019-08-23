Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Sylvania Lightify LED Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
HIlite via Amazon offers its HIlite 50W LED Corn Light Bulb for $36.90. Coupon code "LN589VB7" drops the price to $18.45. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Magic Hue 40-watt Equivalent Color-Changing Smart WiFi Light Bulb for $12.59. Coupon code "MAGICHUEBULB" drops that to $8.81. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sansi Lighting Direct via Amazon offers its Sansi 250-watt Equivalent LED Flood Light Bulb in 30-watt for $37.37. Coupon code "Z57BFKBS" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics A19 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
