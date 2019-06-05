New
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Sylvania 10" Portable Blu-ray Player in Black for $169.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in memory card slot
- Model: SDVD1079
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Xiaomi Mi Box S Android TV Streaming Player w/ $10 Vudu Credit
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV Streaming Player with a $10 VUDU Credit for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $29, assuming you'll use the credit. Buy Now
Features
- HDMI
- USB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Walmart · 1 day ago
Roku Express HD w/ 1-mo. Sling TV + Cloud DVR
$25 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Roku Express HD with 1-month of Sling TV and Cloud DVR for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's what you'd pay elsewhere for just the Roku. (The month subscription is valued at $40.) Buy Now
Features
- streams up to 1080p
- connects via an included HDMI cable
Daily Steals · 4 wks ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones
$79 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $79 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Many retailers are matching this price or charge a buck more
- Includes 30-day free trial of Sling when activated by July 7
Features
- up to 3840×2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Audio
- voice remote
- Ethernet & WiFi
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Sylvania Lightify 65W LED Smart Light Bulbs
$22
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $46
Franko Lighting via Amazon offers the Sylvania Lightify 65-watt LED Smart Home Light Bulb 2-Pack in Color/White for $22 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. They work with compatible ZigBee hubs such as SmartThings, Wink, or Amazon Echo Plus.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
24 Sylvania 60W-Equivalent LED Light Bulbs
$24
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Amazon continues to offer the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $24.08 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot charges the same, also with free shipping). That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $5. Each bulb has a total lifespan of up to 11,000 hours.
