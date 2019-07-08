New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$11 $17
free shipping
VM Express via Walmart offers the Swimline Giant Swan 75" Inflatable Ride-On Pool Toy in Gold for $10.99 with free 2-day delivery. That is $6 under last month's mention for a similar float and is the lowest price we could find by $6 for a similar float. Buy Now
Features
- 12-gauge PVC material
- 180-lb. capacity
- 2 built-in handles
- Model: 90701
Details
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Swimline Giant Inflatable Peacock Swimming Pool Float with Backrest
$20 $70
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Swimline Giant Inflatable Peacock Swimming Pool Float with Backrest for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 75" x 74" x 45"
- Model: 90705M
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Osprey Packs and Accessories at Amazon
up to 40% off
july 9, 2019, 3am
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 4 days ago
Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
$23 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in White for $22.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- creates 15-foot protection zone
- ZoneCheck visual protection indicator
- includes protective cover, 3 4-hour repellent mats, and one 12-hour fuel cartridge
- Model: MR-D202
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
