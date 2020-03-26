Personalize your DealNews Experience
When you're social distancing, beggars can't be choosers about where you get your hugs. And you won't catch COVID-19 from this guy. Plus, it's the lowest price we could find for this float in any style by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
Keep the little ones (or big ones) entertained with over 150 printable coloring pages and a range of lesson plans for free. Shop Now at Crayola
Save on all kinds of indoor and outdoor diversions to keep you and the kids occupied while stuck at home. Shop Now at Wayfair
Shop discounts on thousands of items. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $70 less than most major retailers.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.97. Buy Now at Walmart
Get discounts on models from brands such as Sceptre, LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $35 off and the best price we could find for this in stock. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $209 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on exercise equipment, fishing gear, bicycles, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
