Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
SwimWays Huggables Teddy Bear Oversized Inflatable Float
$10 $35
free shipping w/ $35

When you're social distancing, beggars can't be choosers about where you get your hugs. And you won't catch COVID-19 from this guy. Plus, it's the lowest price we could find for this float in any style by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Search "572873455" to find it in Sloth for $11.47.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35 or more.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart SwimWays
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register