New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
$50 $60
free shipping
Walmart offers the Swiffer Continuous Clean Air System in Stone Gray for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- continuously vacuums dirt, dust, and allergens from the air
- comes with four triple-layer filters
- Model: SY1001NS
Details
Comments
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Anthone Amo via Amazon offers the Marsheepy Charcoal Deodorizer Bag 12-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "7ZSGVGPO" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Tips
- natural bamboo charcoal
- reuse and recycle
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Cleaner
$150 $260
free shipping
Walmart offers the Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Purifier in Black for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $12 under our May mention and the best price we could find today by $8, although most charge $200 or more Buy Now
Features
- CADR rated for 360-square feet
- washable AOC carbon filter
- smart air quality sensors
- four fan speeds and auto-mode
- Model: 5500-2
Walmart · 4 days ago
Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier
$100 $160
free shipping
Walmart offers the Oreck Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Tips
- Woot matches this price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- 3-stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier
$18 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Holmes Personal Space Air Purifier in White for $17.63. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- ionizer
- multi-stage filter
- 2 speed settings
- Model: HAP116Z-U
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Ozark Trail Canopy with 4 30-oz. Tumblers
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 12" x 12" Slant Leg Canopy bundled with four Ozark Trail 30-oz. Double-Wall Vacuum-Sealed Tumblers (available in several colors) for $39.16 with free shipping. That's $45 under what you'd pay to purchase these items separately and the best price we've ever seen for this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- canopy covers a 10-foot x 10-foot area and is made of steel and polyester
- tumblers are BPA-free and can keep beverages hot or cold
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Amazon · 1 day ago
Swiffer Sweeper Dry Heavy-Duty Sweeping Cloth Refill 20-Pack
2 for $10 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers two Swiffer Sweeper Dry Heavy-Duty Sweeping Cloth Refill 20-Packs for $14.97. Clip the on-page $4 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $10.22. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Swiffer Sweeper Dry Mop Refill 52-Pack
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Swiffer Sweeper Dry Mop Refill 52-Pack for $11.76. Clip the on-page $4 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $7.17. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from nearly three weeks ago and $5 under the price at your local store. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with the Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Sweep+Vac, and Swiffer Sweep+ Trap
Amazon · 2 days ago
Swiffer Wetjet Heavy Duty Mop Pad Refill 20-Pack
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Swiffer Wetjet Heavy Duty Mop Pad Refill 20-Pack for $11.97. Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $8.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Sign In or Register