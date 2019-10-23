Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Swann Thermal Sensor 1080p Outdoor Security Camera 4-Pack
$49 $200
free shipping

It's $21 under our mention from a week ago, $151 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Swann via eBay.
Features
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • IR night vision
  • 90° viewing angle
  • IP66 waterproof rating
  • Model: SRPRO-1080MSBWB4-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Swann
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register