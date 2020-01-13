Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Swagtron Swagboard Hoverboard
$79 $98
free shipping

That's $17 less than buying it directly from Swagtron and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • dual 250W motors
  • up to 7 MPH
  • climb inclines up to 30˚
  • Model: T882
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register