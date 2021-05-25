Swagtron K9 Adult Kick Scooter for $93

That's a $6 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by claimthis via eBay.
- 250mm polyurethane front wheel
- folding quick-release trigger
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $31 under our August mention for a new model, and a current low by $142 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- 18 mph max speed
- Disc brakes
- Folds
- 250-watt motor
- Cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
That's $42 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- folds
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
Clip the $30 on-page coupon and apply code "30XESIOL" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hooroor Direct via Amazon.
- includes 66-ft. Ninjaline, large ratchet, 6 small ratchets, 12 climbing rocks, steering wheel, 2 gym rings, rope ladder, and more
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Swagtron
- A 90-day Swagtron warranty applies.
- Available in White or Black.
- 4 to 5-hour charging time
- 15.5-mile range per charge
- power assist
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Black at this price.
- height adjustable seat and handlebar
- folds 3 times for portability
- power assist and pedalling
- supports up to 264-lbs.
- 36V Li-ion battery
- 15.5 mile range
- 14" wheels
- Model: EB-5
Sign In or Register