Walmart · 53 mins ago
Suncast Adjustable Ceiling Storage
$48 $69
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 45" x 45"
  • 31.6-cu. ft. of storage
  • 250-lb. capacity
  • height adjusts from 16.5" to 27"
  • Model: MCS4545
