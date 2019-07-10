New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
$63 $109
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw in Green for $62.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- functions as a chainsaw or a pole chainsaw
- telescoping 8.8-foot pole
- 10" cutting bar
- 8-amp motor
- Model: SWJ807E
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Sun Joe Logger Joe 10-Ton Hydraulic Manual Steel Portable Log Splitter
$125 $170
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Logger Joe 10-Ton Hydraulic Manual Steel Portable Log Splitter for $124.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most charge $160 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 2-speed pump
- log cradle
- no gas, oil, or cords
- maximum log length of 18"
- maximum log diamter of 8"
- Model: LJ10M
Amazon · 2 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ridgid 18V Hybrid Fan
$50 $60
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that the battery, charger, and ac adaptor are sold separately
Features
- designed for use with Ridgid 18V batteries or AC adaptor
- 240° head rotation
- over 10 hanging options
- variable speed dials
- Model: R860720B
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- bits have FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
